Meghan Markle sister tells King Charles to guard 'boundaries' from Duchess attacks

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, is asking King Charles to opt for firm action against her.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who dropped a bombshell docuseries this week, deserve no sympathy, alleges Samantha.

Speaking to Fox News, she began: "In my honest opinion, I think apathy in a situation like this.., being empathetic, can be a dangerous thing, and so can apathy. He [King Charles] needs to act certainly, swiftly and severely and lay down the boundaries because they seem to not like boundaries. It sets a dangerous precedent to let this go on."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle series titled Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.