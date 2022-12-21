King Charles agrees to give Andrew security but not Prince Harry?

King Charles III has given an upper hand to brother Prince Andrew over youngest son, Prince Harry.
His Majesty has agreed to cover around £3 million a year for the Duke of York's security despite his exile from the Royal Institution, the Telegraph reports.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who is currently fighting the Home Office for the same, is experiencing trouble.
Norman Baker, former Home Office minister says: “Armed protection has always been a status symbol for the likes of Prince Andrew.
“Of course he should pay it himself and not burden the taxpayer because he is a private individual and carries out no public duties. People like David Beckham pay for their own security so why shouldn’t Prince Andrew?"
He added: “We shouldn’t pay for Andrew’s or Harry’s security or any member of the Royal Family that carries out no public duties.”
