Bob Dylan reflects on his ‘dedication’ in his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song

Bob Dylan has recently shared his views on his latest book titled The Philosophy of Modern Song, released in November.
In a latest interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bob discussed the dedication in his new book and thanked Dunkin Donuts crew.
“In the book, I thank the ‘crew from Dunkin’ Donuts’,” said Bob.
Bob continued, “Because they were compassionate, supportive and they went the extra mile.”
During his interview, Bob disclosed that he was a fan of the TV shows Coronation Street, Father Brown and some early Twilight Zones.
“I know they’re old-fashioned, but they make me feel at home,” remarked Bob.
The singer pointed out, “I am no fan of packaged programs or news shows.”
“I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting, nothing dog ass,” he added.
Earlier In November, Dylan made a rare public statement to apologise for selling his new books that were said to be “hand-signed”, when they were digital autographs.
Meanwhile, the singer added that he also struggled with vertigo, which caused hindrance in book signing sessions.
