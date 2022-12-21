Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mull mending fences with King Charles, Prince William?

Meghan Markle and his husband Prince Harry are being urged to mend fences with their royal relatives as their new bombshell docuseries have worsened their already sour relationship with the palace.



Royal commentators and historians are asking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first reconciliatory move with the Royal Family and Buckingham Palace.

They think the Duke knows very well where his family is and how to get in touch if he wants to bridge the gap between them. There are speculations that, despite all his drama, harry will never want to sever his relationship with his father and brother, and could make an attempt to bury the hatchet.

On the other hands, William and Charles - who also believe in forgiving - would not go against their loved ones at any cost even though they are being hurt buy the Sussexes' unrestrained attacks on the monarch and the royal family, a well-informed sours has claimed.

The Duke and duchess of Sussex reportedly want a meeting with senior members of the Firm to address some of the issues they raised in their blistering six-part docu-series which debuted on Netflix.

Harry, in the series, openly said he had to "make peace with the fact that we're probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology".