Kim Kardashian pays farewell to 2022 in Instagram post

Kim Kardashian has left fans divided with her recent cryptic post on Instagram as the reality star bids farewell to 2022.

The 42-year-old star posted a selfie of her reflection as she posed beside a crystal clear sea while she wrote “looking back at '22" alongside the photo.

Reacting to her photo, while one fan dropped flame emojis, the other called her “Baddiee”. On the other hand, some fans were not impressed with the photo as one comment wrote: “Kim sweetie, stand upppppp. You don’t gotta do this anymore sis."

Meanwhile, the Skims founder is being slammed for going to grand Christmas party with a dark looking featuring a high-waisted black leather pants and a graphic T-shirt.

“Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party,” one fan expressed while another joked that she “didn't get the dress code memo”.

“I guess Kim Kim's dressed for Halloween while everyone else is dressed elegantly for a Christmas party,” a third comment read.