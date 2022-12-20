Prince Harry ‘abandoned’ Royal Family in furious fallout amid Netflix series

FileFootage

Prince Harry has been slammed by a royal expert who accused the prince of having ‘abandoned’ his family amid Netflix series.



Speaking to Express, Nile Gardiner, in the wake of the scathing docu-series, noted that it’s ‘very tragic’ to see how the Duke of Sussex has turned his back on the royal family.

"Prince Harry's criticisms of the Royal Family will, in particular, be tremendously hurtful to his own brother, Prince William,” Nile explained.

"This is a complete bridge-burning exercise by both Harry and Meghan. It is tremendously sad to see him joining in with Meghan with these hurtful accusations against the Royal Family.

"He has essentially abandoned his own family now and he has declared war on them. It is very tragic to see this,” he added.

The Washington-based foreign policy expert noted that the documentary means there’s no “turning back now" for Meghan and Harry.

"This is a bridge too far for Meghan and Harry with the Royal Family - there's no turning back now from their latest vicious attacks,” he said.

"They have spectacularly burnt whatever bridges remain with Buckingham Palace but significantly, they have completely destroyed any remaining goodwill there may have been among the British people,” the expert noted.