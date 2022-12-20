Victoria Beckham recalls emotional moment with Harper: ‘We burst out crying’

Victoria Beckham recounted an emotional bonding moment with her little girl Harper Seven Beckham when they both cried in a movie theatre while watching Frozen.
The fashion designer spoke to Dax Shephard on his Armchair Expert podcast about her 11-year-old daughter who was reluctant to watch the musical fantasy film.
“Me and Harper [are] big, big fans of Frozen and I took her to see the musical in the West End, and she’s going through that stage where she’s like, ‘I’m 11, I’m now too big for Frozen,’” she revealed.
“Because that film was on heavy rotation - you can imagine- when she was very little,” wife of former legendary footballer David Beckham added.
“So we go to watch the musical, she didn’t want to go because she thought she was too grown up, when they sing that song, let me tell you.. we both stood up in the middle of the theatre and burst out crying.
“We were so emotional. And the actress whipped off her rags and she’s there like, full on bedazzled, whatever it was,” Victoria Beckham shared.
“And we just sobbed, it was such a moment," the mother-of-two recalled.
Born in Coventry in 1959, Hall joined The Specials, then called the Automatics, in 1977.
Adele and Rich Paul made their relationship Instagram-official back in September 2021
'The Recruit’ first season was released on Netflix on December 16, 2022
Charles became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September
Rajkumar Hirani reveals Anil Kapoor was his first choice for 'Munnabhai M.B.B.S'
James Gunn denies rumors of booting Gal Gadot from DCU 'Wonder Woman'