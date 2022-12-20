Victoria Beckham recalls emotional moment with Harper: ‘We burst out crying’

Victoria Beckham recalls emotional bonding moment with Harper: ‘We burst out crying’

Victoria Beckham recounted an emotional bonding moment with her little girl Harper Seven Beckham when they both cried in a movie theatre while watching Frozen.

The fashion designer spoke to Dax Shephard on his Armchair Expert podcast about her 11-year-old daughter who was reluctant to watch the musical fantasy film.

“Me and Harper [are] big, big fans of Frozen and I took her to see the musical in the West End, and she’s going through that stage where she’s like, ‘I’m 11, I’m now too big for Frozen,’” she revealed.

“Because that film was on heavy rotation - you can imagine- when she was very little,” wife of former legendary footballer David Beckham added.

“So we go to watch the musical, she didn’t want to go because she thought she was too grown up, when they sing that song, let me tell you.. we both stood up in the middle of the theatre and burst out crying.

“We were so emotional. And the actress whipped off her rags and she’s there like, full on bedazzled, whatever it was,” Victoria Beckham shared.

“And we just sobbed, it was such a moment," the mother-of-two recalled.