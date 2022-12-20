Varun Dhawan to play lead in the Indian version of Amazon's 'Citadel' franchise: See first look

The filming of the spy thriller web-series will begin from January 2023

Russo brothers revealed that actor Varun Dhawan will be featuring in the Indian version of their Citadel universe backed by Amazon.

Previously, news came out that the actor will be playing the lead role in the Indian adaptation of Citadel.

The Indian version of the show was finalized by directors DK and Raj. The shooting for the series will commence from January 2023. The duo will be serving as directors and showrunners of the show. Meanwhile, Sita R. Menon will be working on the script.

Anthony and Joe Russo announced the development themselves. They revealed: ‘We are thrilled to see yet another production within the Citadel universe commencing, this time in India. We, and all of AGBO, consider it an honor to be collaborating with filmmakers as inspiring as DK and Raj, who bring a unique vision, style, and tone to our collection of global series. We can’t wait to see how this remarkable cast brings their and Sita’s imaginative characters to life."



The Indian adaptation of Citadel will be supervised by D2R Films, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil.



Josh Applebaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg are the executive producers for the untitled Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

On the other hand, the Hollywood franchise stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in vital roles. Among the two series, the US series will be launched first and will be premiered next year, reports Deadline.