Ratna Pathak Shah's opinion about film ‘RRR’, says ‘it's a regressive film’

'RRR' has bagged four nominations at the Golden Globes Awards 2023

Ratna Pathak Shah recently talked about SS Rajamouli's superhit film RRR, called it a regressive film.

At an event, Ratna took a dig on Rajamouli’s magnum opus, said: “"Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backwards while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy — India.”

“Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt. This atmosphere is created by so many big people and, unfortunately, we have accepted it, said the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor.”

RRR has been a recognized film not only on a domestic level but also international. The film portrays the story of two freedom fighters Allu Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Apart from Charan and NTR, it also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles.

On the work front, Ratna Pathak Shah is currently busy promoting her upcoming Gujarati film Kutch Express which is set to release on January 6, 2023, reports IndiaToday.