Sharon Osbourne shares an uplifting photo after health scare: 'doing great'

Sharon Osbourne seemed in good spirits as she informed fans of her well-being through an Instagram post.

“Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the [heart emoji and loved up emoji,” the 70-year-old captioned an IG photo of her dog and Christmas tree on on the photo-sharing app on Monday, December 19th, 2022.



Osbourne had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency as she was filming a new TV show on Friday, December 16, 2022, via TMZ.



The update comes one day after her son, Jack, shared that his mother was back at home and doing better after getting the “all clear” from doctors.



“She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support,” Jack Osbourne wrote. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.



Sources told The Post over the weekend that the former Talk co-host “fell ill” while filming a paranormal show called Night of Terror with her son in California on Friday.

The insider also told the outlet that the medical episode was “non-life threatening.”

The news surprised many fans as the matriarch has not shared any major health issues over the past couple of years.

After hearing Sharon was back home, fans and followers flooded her post with love and well wishes.

"Happy to hear you’re feeling better," wrote one user.

“... you scared us we love you , I don’t watch the talk any more have a good healthy fun Christmas,” another fan added.



“So happy things are going well I’ve been praying for a good outcome,” a third follower chimed in.

