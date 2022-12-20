James Gunn brushes rumors of Gal Gadot being 'booted' from DC

James Gunn ha set the record straight on rumors of Israeli actress Gal Gaddot being booted from DC.

Many fans have speculated that from the third installment of the Wonder Woman film, Gal Gadot had been “booted” from DC.

However, the filmmaker, 56, provided some clarity about Gadot and where she currently stands.

“I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal,” Gunn replied.

Gunn’s response to the speculations could be perceived in two ways: 1. Gadot is still working with DC for a future Wonder Woman appearance or 2. Gadot left DC on her own.



Previously it was observed that Jenkins’s idea for the Wonder Woman 3 was rejected by the new handlers at DC as it did not fit the plans Gunn and Safran have for the DC Universe.

“I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now,” Jenkins said in a statement.

Prior to the news that Wonder Woman 3 was not happening under Jenkins’s direction, Gadot also shared a hopeful message about sharing with fans the “next chapter” of the superhero.

“A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot shared on social media.