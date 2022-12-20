James Gunn breaks silence on 'uproarious' DC backlash

James Gunn responded back to the backlash he received just after he announced that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman.

The American film maker revealed that Henry Cavill's return as Superman will not be in his plan for the DC Universe’s future, he has been facing huge backlash since then.

Gunn, 56, turned to Twitter on Monday and set the record straight on recasting speculations at DCU.

“We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, and we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult and not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us,” he posted on behalf of DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran and himself.

Gunn did not directly mention Cavill or Superman by name, but many DC fans were displeased last week when the filmmaker announced he would write a new Superman movie that would focus on the hero’s early days, and will not bring back Cavill.

The news affected fans who were hoping for Cavill’s return after he appeared in the post-credits scene for Black Adam and announced on social media in the fall that he was officially back as Superman.

Gunn called out the “certain minority of people online” who have lobbed insults and harassment at him over the news.

“No one loves to be harassed or called names — but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions,” he wrote.



