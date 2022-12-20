Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and baby Malti spend Christmas week to the fullest: See pictures

Priyanka Chopra share pictures of her 'perfect winter days'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie step out to see the Christmas lights in the city of New Jersey.

Sharing the glimpse of her family time, she posted a few pictures on her Instagram. She also mentioned Nick in her post as he could be seen showing no interest while Priyanka was taking a mirror selfie of them.

PC also called this time “perfect winter days”. The caption on the post read: “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.”

In the picture, Chopra could be seen wearing a white top with a pair of patterned grey-coloured jeggings. She wore a black sweater with white stripes along with a white beanie hat.

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a black outfit along with a black leather jacket and a black cap.

In the next picture, a rare glimpse of Marie can be seen. She was dressed in a white hoodie sweater with a yellow and white stripped winter hat. The entire family looked super adorable.

See Pictures:

Previously, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram story with daughter Maltie with a caption: “Off we go…” which hinted that the mother-daughter duo were flying off for a vacation but she didn’t mention the location, reports HindustanTimes.