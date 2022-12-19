BLACKPINK Lisa is 2022's most streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify with 'Money'

BLACKPINK Lisa just became the most-streamed K-pop solo artist on Spotify this year.
On December 19, Allkpop reported, Blackpink’s rapper, Lisa has broken countless records and achieved the number-one spot on many music platforms. And she has achieved the milestone with her hit MONEY.
The Money songster surpassed her achievement of the big number in a span of nine months.
LISA, in her debut, holds the record for the Asian solo artist with the highest monthly viewership peak in the history of Spotify 28.3 million.
