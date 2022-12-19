Prince Andrew stripped of royal security, forced to use personal bodyguards

Prince Andrew is being forced to hire personal body guards after his armed royal protection was taken away, reported The Sun.



This comes after it was revealed last month that the disgraced Duke of York had written to the UK Home Office complaining about his taxpayer-funded police protection being taken away; he enjoyed an estimated £3million-a-year security paid for by the Government.

Commenting on the development, former Home Office minister Norman Baker said: “Armed protection has always been a status symbol for the likes of Prince Andrew. Of course, he should pay it himself and not burden the taxpayer because he is a private individual and carries out no public duties.”

It is pertinent to mention that Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on whether King Charles will foot the bill for Prince Andrew’s private security.

Prince Andrew’s latest royal blow comes almost a year after the late Queen Elizabeth stripped her son of all his royal roles and duties in the aftermath of a sex abuse trial brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault.