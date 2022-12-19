Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave royals ‘baffled’ with their apology demand

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently demanded an apology from the Royal Family which has reportedly left them ‘baffled’.



The Sun on Sunday revealed the Royal Family’s alleged reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s request to meet to address their “issues”.

A palace insider told the outlet: “Who’s apologising to whom?” while another source shared: “The King does not want to get involved in a public tit for tat.”

Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne believes that the family will be “very surprised” by the Sussexes’ request.

He added: “It’s a bit rich after what they’ve done. For the King to offer any conciliation would be below the dignity of the Crown.

“Harry doesn’t understand that the relationship with his father has changed. And don’t forget we’ve still got Harry’s book Spare coming out, so things are only going to get worse,” the expert added.