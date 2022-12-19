Meghan Markle, Prince Harry avoid to cross King Charles ‘red line’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry apparently did not dare to cross King Charles ‘red line’ in their Netflix docuseries.



The Sky News, in its report citing a royal insider, claims Queen Consort Camilla is King Charles ‘red line’ Prince Harry and Meghan will not dare to cross in their Netflix show if they want to remain in the good graces of the monarch.

While making allegations against the royal family, Archie and Lilibet parents kept out any trashing of Camilla.

The report further claims despite being widely expected to throw shade against Camilla, Meghan and Harry avoided it.

“Camilla is Charles ‘red line’. If they trash her then he could pull the plug, and they know it,” the Sky News quoted insider claiming on its YouTube channel.

"Harry had a difficult relationship with Camilla, but attacking her would not go down well amongst palace staff or his father, and he knows that.”