Prince William’s reaction to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry invite to King Charles coronation revealed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly left Prince William 'furious' with their latest claims in Netflix docuseries.



The IBT quoted royal expert and author Angela Levin claiming that the Prince of Wales may not want Harry and Meghan at King Charles coronation following the release of second part of their documentary.

Prince William fears Meghan and Harry might make coronation, a momentous occasion, all about them.

Angela told OK magazine, per IBT, "It's an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, 'Absolutely not you can not come.'"

Another royal expert Katie Nicholl said the similar words, saying "any reconciliation" between the California-based royal couple and the royal family "is really quite far down the line" after the release of the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix docuseries.