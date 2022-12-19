Prince William’s reaction to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry invite to King Charles coronation revealed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly left Prince William 'furious' with their latest claims in Netflix docuseries.
The IBT quoted royal expert and author Angela Levin claiming that the Prince of Wales may not want Harry and Meghan at King Charles coronation following the release of second part of their documentary.
Prince William fears Meghan and Harry might make coronation, a momentous occasion, all about them.
Angela told OK magazine, per IBT, "It's an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, 'Absolutely not you can not come.'"
Another royal expert Katie Nicholl said the similar words, saying "any reconciliation" between the California-based royal couple and the royal family "is really quite far down the line" after the release of the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix docuseries.
King Harald has suffered health problems recently, including Covid, knee surgery in 2021, respiratory problems and was...
Kate Winslet reacts to smashing Tom Cruise on-set record for holding breath underwater for the longest time
Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
'The Archies' will mark as the acting debut of both Suhana and Khushi
Prince Harry’s former ladylove Cressida Bonas recently opened up on her struggles with IVF
Pete Davidson's rep insisted that the pair have just been 'great friends'