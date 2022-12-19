Prince Harry says Meghan Markle was brought to play 'supporting act' in Royal family

Meghan Markle caused havoc in the Royal Family with her popularity, says Prince Harry.

Speaking in the Sussex's Netflix documentary, a friend of the couple explained: "They were so popular, so popular with the public that the internals at the Palace were incredibly threatened by that."

The documentary then features an audio file of Piers Morgan saying: "They're becoming bigger than William and Kate."

Speaking to the cameras, Harry added: "The problem began when Meghan as "someone who is marrying in" and therefore "should be a supporting act" – was "doing the job better than the person who was born to do it."

"That upsets people," Harry continued.

Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.