Prince William 'did not want' Prince Harry around in Kensington Palace

Prince William did not want to be near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of Megxit, reveals author.

Robert Lacey in his book 'Battle of Brothers' writes how the Prince of Wales threw Harry out of Kensington Palace over disagreement with the Duchess of Sussex.

Lacey wrote: "William, for his part, felt just as strongly about Meghan and the need for her subversive 'agenda' to be removed from the operations of the British monarchy, which she did not appear to understand or respect.

"He certainly wanted Meghan removed, for a start, from the hitherto harmonious joint household that he and his brother had operated together for the best part of a decade. William simply did not want her or Harry around any more."

And he quotes a friend stating: "William threw Harry out."