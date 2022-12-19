Latest attack on Meghan Markle puts Queen Consort Camilla in an awkward position

Jeremy Clarkson seems to have created the impression that he had royal family's backing to attack Meghan Markle in his latest column.

He has drawn strong reaction over his remarks made in The Sun against the Duchess after Meghan and Harry's documentary was released on Netflix.

According to author and journalist Omid Scobie, Clarkson was at a private Christmas party with Camilla, the Queen Consort earlier this week alongside and Piers Morgan and others.

Scobie wrote, "Time wasters trying to pop up in my mentions saying Clarkson and the Queen Consort are not friends. The man literally spoke about their close friendship on ITV’s cooperative “Camilla's Country Life” documentary four months ago."

Clarkson is receiving backlash for writing Meghan, though is a different story.I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Strugeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.At night I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to paraded naked through through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant shame and throw lumps of excrement at her."

Scobie is the author of Meghan and Harry's biography "Finding Freedom".