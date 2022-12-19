King Charles verdict on Archie to get sealed after Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

King Charles III could only decide upon his grandchildren's future one their father Prince Harry releases his memoir.

Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, who are by default entitled to become Prince and Princess, are yet to receive a nod from their grandfather.

While the decision has been long pending, a source close to the Royals tells The Sunday Times that His Majesty is waiting for the right time to drop the disappointment bomb on Harry.

A royal source told the publications: “Let’s wait and see, no final decisions have been made.”

Speaking with Oprah in 2021, Meghan was asked if she wanted her children to be called Prince/Princess.

The Duchess replied: “If it meant he was going to be safe, then, of course.”