Gisele Bündchen jets off to Brazil to 'recharge' herself after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bündchen is making the most out of her single life after parting ways with Tom Brady.

Turning to her Instagram this week, the supermodel shared photos of her strip from Brazil alongside children.

"Recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart emoticon] ," Bündchen captioned her post.





This comes after Tom Brady explained his fresh take on life after divorce from Gisele.

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games. That’s what professionals do.”