Harry, Meghan won't have 'any adequate FaceTime' call with Royal Family on Christmas

FileFootage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family won't be exchanging greeting on Christmas, said an expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently launched scathing attacks on Buckingham Palace during their bombshell docu-series.

Experts were pretty convinced that the couple’s series will get them snubbed by Charles from his upcoming coronation.

However, the recent reports shut down the speculation as the new monarch will extend an olive branch with an unexpected invitation for the Sussex, as per hearsay.

Despite Charles’ efforts, Katie Nicholl thinks that Harry and Meghan won’t be FaceTiming into the Christmas celebrations of the Royal Family.

Royal columnist told OK! that she “doubts” that “there will be any adequate FaceTime conversations”.

She said: “I agnosticism it. The King accomplished out to Harry and Meghan and arrive them to Christmas at Sandringham they answered they will not be arriving over.

“The olive annexe has been there. The King has apparent abundant benevolence and abundant accommodation for absolution alone as his mother agilely did."

Katie added: “You’ve got Charles in the aboriginal months of his administration and you’ve got an accessible accession and actuality is an ancestors affiliate who has gone rogue and is putting the spotlight on the academy for all the amiss reasons.

“Who is about to ambience up a battling cloister in Hollywood which I anticipate is an actual absolute blackmail to the monarchy.”

“Whilst I anticipate in this instance the palace’s abridgement of acknowledgement is the correct thing, there needs to be an attempt above the bow from the alcazar to Harry and Meghan which this is not activity to be acceptable and this has to stop,” she said.