Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accuse royals of 'double standard'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want the royal family to "take responsibility" for the "hurt and damage" they allegedly put the couple through, according to a new report.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made some serious allegations against the palace in their Netflix docuseries, want to “sit down with the Royal Family” for a meeting to address the “issues”, a source close to the couple told The Times.

It came after the the Firm was engulfed in a race row when Lady Hussey made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” comments about Fulani’s heritage just last month.

Later, during a meeting at the palace, Lady Hussey offered her “sincere apologies” to Ms Fulani, who accepted the gesture. The Sussexes see the move as a "double standard," according to the source.

Harry and Meghan are upset by the lack of a response from the Palace to their allegations which were laid bare in an explosive six-episode docuseries. It is being claimed that they want a meeting before attending King Charles' coronation in May.

"Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. "That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they’d like to have a meeting,” according to the source.

Prince Harry, in the last episodes of his and Meghan's show, admitted he would have "to make peace with the fact we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology" from his brother Prince William, or his father King Charles.