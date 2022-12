‘Hollywood Cat’ is no more

Washington: Hollywood Cat is no longer.



The Los Angeles area´s most famous mountain lion, an aged wild male feline sighted around the city´s Griffith Park, was euthanized Saturday, wildlife officials said.

For years, it was known to prowl around the hillside "Hollywood" sign visible around much of Los Angeles, a fitting setting for a celebrity cat.

It earned the nickname Hollywood Cat, but the mountain lion -- estimated to be around 11 years old -- is officially called P-22.

State and federal wildlife officers decided earlier this month to capture it due to its erratic behavior, perhaps associated with being struck by a vehicle.

Veterinarians found "significant trauma" to its head, right eye and internal organs, California´s Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement.

The experts also found underlying health issues, including "irreversible kidney disease, chronic weight loss, extensive parasitic skin infection over his entire body and localized arthritis."

"The most difficult, but compassionate choice was to respectfully minimize his suffering and stress by humanely ending his journey," the statement said.

"Mountain lion P-22 has had an extraordinary life and captured the hearts of the people of Los Angeles and beyond."

Euthanizing the cougar was a punch to the gut for game experts who had grown to love the animal.

"This really hurts," said Chuck Bonham, director of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, when he announced P-22´s death, according to USA Today.

"It´s been an incredibly difficult several days."