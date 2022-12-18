Meghan Markle, Prince Harry coming across as ‘terribly self-indulgent

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for releasing a docuseries that is “self-indulgent and terribly timed.”



Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond brought this claim to light.

The admissions have been made to Sunday People and the former correspondent believes the docuseries is nothing more than “six hours of out-of-touch whining”.



Bond was also quoted saying, “They live in a Californian mansion with two gorgeous children and a fantastic lifestyle while the rest of us are worrying about whether we can turn a radiator on. Why can’t they just go away and enjoy themselves?”

“It is utterly self-indulgent and terribly timed when people are choosing between heating or eating in the middle of winter. And they are releasing six hours of whining.”

“They put themselves forward publicly as advocates of healing when all they are doing is hurting people. There is nothing healing about this. And judging by the trailers, it will only get worse.”