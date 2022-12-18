Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez goes Instagram official with new ladylove

Jennifer Lopez’s former husband Alex Rodriguez recently made his love with Jaclyn Cordiero Instagram Official.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform, the 47-year-old former NY Yankee star dropped a photo of his new girlfriend and two daughters as the lovebirds mark the holiday season.

The recent photo, posted on Saturday, featured the lovebirds posing with a huge Christmas tree and huge ornaments.

A-Rod wore a simple black suit while the 42-year-old Jaclyn rocked a mustard yellow cocktail dress.

Meanwhile, an insider spilt the beans to Entertainment Tonight that JLo is trying to make "new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben."

"Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas,” the source said. "Jen's favourite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it's their first Christmas as husband and wife."