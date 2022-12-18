Kartik Aaryan to undergo major transformation for his next project

Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan recently announced to cast of Kartik Aryan for his next film.
According to the Bollywood life, Kartik is undergoing massive physical transformation for Kabir's upcoming film.
Rahul Bhatt who earlier transformed Aamir Khan, is now on a mission to train Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor.
On July 18, Kabir Khan took to his Instagram to announce that he would be working with Kartik for his next film, and the shooting will begin next year.
In the caption, Kabir wrote: "I’m excited to announce my next project starring @kartikaaryan in a never before seen avatar. I will be directing this and producing it along with my dear friend #SajidNadiadwala. The film is based on a fascinating true story with a larger-than-life canvas. We start shooting early next year."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry children Archie and Lilibet became Prince and Princess after Charles became king
Olivia Rodrigo teased releasing new music back last month in a Spotify Wrapped video for 2022.
Kim Kardashian posted a video to the mum-duo’s joint social media account on Saturday
'We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for...
Faizan Shaikh and Rabya Kulsoom are veteran actor Parveen Akbar's children
Vicky Kaushal's latest film 'Govinda Naam Mera' received mixed review from the audience