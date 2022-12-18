‘Bolter’ Meghan Markle’s ‘can’t accept life’s rougher edges’: ‘Life’s a masquerade’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently standing accused of perpetuating and ‘masquerading’ lies.



This claim has been made by British journalist Petronella Wyatt in a new piece for The Sun.

Wyatt began by saying, “To be fair to Meghan, she has smarts and a pretty face. But her entire life has been a masquerade bordering on a lie.”

“She thought she was a brilliant actress, perhaps one of the best of her generation. But for some reason she never managed to win any parts worth having.”

“Playing the minor role of Rachel in the obscure TV drama Suits was the height of her career. How come her transcendent talent languished unrecognised? Dare I say it is because she does not have the qualities she believes she has.”

“Her intelligence is basic rather than profound, and her values acrid and transient. She is a bolter, who won’t stick to things she finds hard or disagreeable, nor accept life’s rougher edges.”

“Can she truly set up her stall amongst the cream of America — amongst people whose fame is of the solid and enduring kind that is based on extraordinary talent, frequent hardship, hostile criticism and grindingly hard work?”

“No. Harry and Meghan had one big chance to prove themselves and make their future unassailable, one big chance to look themselves in the mirror with pride and self-assurance. They were given that chance as working members of the Royal Family.”

“When the curtain came up on the first act of their starring role as a couple, the audience, namely the British public, were warm to the point of effusion. So was the Press, though the Sussexes have singled it out for particular opprobrium.”

“The Queen even gave Meghan special privileges — such as allowing her to stay at Sandringham before her marriage — that were denied to Kate. But they took their chances and threw them back in the faces of those who had wished them well.”