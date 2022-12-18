Priyanka Chopra and baby Malti fly off together to spend vacation at a secret destination

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Madhu Malti Chopra has jetted off to a secret destination to spend a fun quality vacation together.
Chopra shared a picture on her Instagram story where the two can be seen peeping out of the plane window. Chopra, for the first time, takes baby Malti on a luxury trip as they travel in the first-class.
The caption on the story read: “Off we go…” followed by a red heart emoticon.
The Barfi actress kept a comfortable look while traveling as she wore black sweatpants and shirt along with a black beanie hat. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable as always.
Take a look at the picture:
Prior to this, both Nick Jonas and Priyanka took baby Malti to an aquarium also shared pictures from their family trip.
Priyanka, time and again, has been treating her fans with Malti’s adorable pictures via social media.
The couple welcomed daughter Madhu Malti Chopra earlier this year through surrogacy.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will feature next in Citadel and Ending Things. Moreover, she further has film Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, reports PinkVilla.
