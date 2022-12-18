Prince Harry explicit comment on bride Meghan Markle laid bare: Read Insider

Prince Harry set a set of interesting words to Meghan Markle as she walked down the aisle for her Royal wedding in 2018.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rare clip from the ceremony on their Netflix series, where Harry is spotted saying affectionate words for his to-be wife.
According to HELLO! Magazine, one lip reader said that Harry noted “You look amazing.”
“I’m [expletive] it," he quipped.
In the Netflix series, Prince Harry explained: “The world was watching us, but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us.”
Of the wedding, Meghan recalled: “What I didn't know was people would be lining both sides of the street. I mean, this was a 15-minute drive. Me and my mom were like, ‘What is going on? Look at all these people!’”
