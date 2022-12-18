 
close
Sunday December 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry explicit comment on bride Meghan Markle laid bare: Read Insider

Prince Harry said words of affection as Meghan Markle walked down the aisle

By Web Desk
December 18, 2022
Prince Harry explicit comment on bride Meghan Markle laid bare: Read Insider
Prince Harry explicit comment on bride Meghan Markle laid bare: Read Insider

Prince Harry set a set of interesting words to Meghan Markle as she walked down the aisle for her Royal wedding in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rare clip from the ceremony on their Netflix series, where Harry is spotted saying affectionate words for his to-be wife.

According to HELLO! Magazine, one lip reader said that Harry noted “You look amazing.”

“I’m [expletive] it," he quipped.

In the Netflix series, Prince Harry explained: “The world was watching us, but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us.”

Of the wedding, Meghan recalled: “What I didn't know was people would be lining both sides of the street. I mean, this was a 15-minute drive. Me and my mom were like, ‘What is going on? Look at all these people!’”

Recommended for you