Liz Hurley ditches silence on being 'elderly woman' dating Prince Harry

Liz Hurley is sharing the real deal behind her rumoured romance with Prince Harry.
Speaking with The Times, Ms Hurley denied hearsay about her relationship with the Duke of Sussex.
“Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” She responded negatively to being the 'beautiful' woman Prince Harry was with during his teenage years.
“No. Not me, Absolutely not," she asserted.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry is preparing to publish his bombshell memoir titled 'Spare.'
Publisher Penguin Random House reported: “Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”
