Brad Pitt still friends with former grilfriend who also dated Ben Affleck

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has dated Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Chris Martin many other celebrities during her career.

The "Iron Man" actress was recently asked about her current relationship with her former boyfriends.

In an "Ask me a question" session on Instagram a fan asked, "Are you still friends with your exes?"

She replied saying, "Pretty much. I really believe in conscious uncoupling. When you spend meaningful time with someone, it's nice to have it morph into friendship. I don't want to have a bad blood with anyone (If I can help it)".

Gwyneth dated Brad between 1994 and 1997 after they met on the set of the 1995 thriller Se7en. Their relationship was extremely public, with Brad proposing in 1996 and referring to Gwyneth as his "angel" and "the love of my life" in his speech at the Golden Globes that same year.

They called off their engagement seven months after he proposed, and in January 2015, Gwyneth filled Howard Stern in on some details about their relationship, saying, "I definitely fell in love with him. He was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt! My father was devastated [when we split]." She went on, "I was such a kid; I was 22 when we met. It's taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can't make that decision when you're 22 years old . . . I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me."