King Charles III uses ‘Victor Meldrew’ moment to his advantage

King Charles III has appeared as a “reassuring” figure in his reign so far due to his "Victor Meldrew" moments, said an expert.



Speaking to The Mirror, royal author Tessa Dunlop weighed in on the new monarch’s ‘relatively smooth’ accession to the throne.

"If it hasn’t yet been rocky, it has proved occasionally eggy – but Charles’s first hundred days as our monarch was never destined to be easy,” she told the outlet.

"His mother’s extraordinarily long reign left him with a whole lifetime to make mistakes. Would Charles become the curate’s egg of kings?

"In fact, his accession to the throne has been relatively smooth, emboldened as it was with all the benefits that kingship confers: ceremony, ritual, costumes, crowns, status, splendour and destiny,” she added.

The historian further explained: “Like it or not (and most of us seem to) Charles is finally sovereign in the world’s famous constitutional monarchy.

"True, Charles is no longer in the first flush of youth, but his ruddy complexion and Victor Meldrew moments (pen-gate anyone?) have played to his advantage amidst a political scene peppered with callow youths and flash-in-the-pan pretenders.

She said that Charles “cuts an unexpectedly reassuring figure” after “74 years of getting to know him.”