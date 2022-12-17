Natalie Portman in high sprits as she snuggles up to husband Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman was papped beaming while sharing an intimate snuggle with husband Benjamin Millepied outside Moet and Chandon event.

On Thursday, December 15, Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied were beaming with joy as they snuggled up together while leaving the Moet & Chandon event at the Palais Brongniart in Paris.



According to Daily Mail, Natalie couldn't keep the smile off her face as her French dancer beau, who she met on the set of Black Swan thirteen years ago, wrapped his arms around her waist as they stood outside.

The pair donned black coats as they couldn't keep their hands off each other in the chilly weather.

Natalie and Benjamin tied the knot in 2012. The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in August 2022. Benjamin was the main choreographer when Natalie served as the lead of Black Swan, the pair hit it off afterward.



