Prince Harry blame Australia for ‘changing tide’ on Meghan Markle

Prince Harry weighs in on the exact point in history he feels the tides began changing on Meghan Markle.



The admissions have been made in Netflix’s docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

It all started when a close pal of the couple chimed in and claimed, “I think Australia was a real turning point. Because they were so popular, so popular with the public. And the palace, were incredibly threatened by that.”

Shortly thereafter Prince Harry pops on screen and claimed, “That’s when the hammer dropped” on his wife.

“My mum felt the same way,” Harry also added. “It was almost like from the wedding and everything I saw that they were building her up.”

“And then there was a shift and they started to tear her down. I’m sorry. At the time, and we laughed about because it’s so ridiculous.”

“But an attack can be preposterous, but it’s still an attack and that drip feed of constant attack on someone who is an individual or real person has an impact.”

At this point Meghan Markle jumped into the conversation and recalled, “There was this moment were our private secretary said me, [this family] it’s like a fish swimming perfectly.”

“Then there’s this foreign organism. And they were like ‘What is that? What is it doing here? it doesn’t look like us, it doesn’t move like us, get it off of us’.”

“And she just explained that you know, they’ll soon see that it’s stronger, faster, even better with this organism as part of it. It will be hard at the beginning for them to adjust to this new thing. But then it’ll be amazing. And I was really hopeful that that was true.”