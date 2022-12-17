Dua Lipa 'having fun' with Jack Harlow, pals think they are a 'great match'

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are dating and their pals are happy about it.

The pair first met at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November, 2022, per Page Six, and were soon smitten with one another.

Now, a source close to the First Class musician, 24, told HollywoodLife exclusively that the two are a good fit.

“He’s dated famous people before, including Addison Rae, but never someone who has connected with in this way,” the insider shared. “They are both incredibly passionate about their music and can spend hours talking about music. His friends think she’s a great match for him.”

While the sparks are flying between the two, source close to Dua revealed that the two are taking their romance slow. “Dua and Jack have hung out and there’s definitely a spark, but it’s premature to say they’re a couple or anything like that,” the insider revealed.

“They’re both very busy, but he’s been pursuing her and she’s giving him a shot. They’re talking and she’s excited to see where things go.”

However, another source added that Lipa is quite fond of Harlow. “She thinks he’s really funny and he makes her laugh which is a very attractive quality,” they said. “She’s having fun with him and he makes her happy.”

Prior to Harlow, the Levitating crooner had a brief romance with the former The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, when they were spotted on a date in September, 2022.