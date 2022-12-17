'Emily in Paris' creator addresses plans for season 3: 'So many possibilities'

File Footage

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star finally weighs in on recent calls to have Kim Cattrall join the cast.



He addressed the calls, and even possibility, while speaking to People Magazine.

During the course of his chat with the magazine Cattrall weighed in on his plans for the existing line up.

He was even quoted saying, “I think when you have a great ensemble like this, you have a lot more story to tell. I see so much more story to tell, so many more possibilities.”

“If they want us back, we're coming back. I hope we get to keep doing it because we're having a great time doing it.”

This comes amid calls to have Kim Cattrall added into the Emily in Paris mix.