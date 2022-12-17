Prince Harry blamed for 'toxic' media intervention in Meghan Markle life

Prince Harry is called out for messing up the situation with the media over Meghan Markle.
Royal expert Richard Palmer notes how the Duke of Sussex went overboard in love with his wife and created an unnecessarily tough reputation with the media.
He said: "Because Harry was so invested in her, he went completely over the top in reaction to some of the media coverage at the very start of their relationship.
"Some of it was objectionable, let's be honest about that, but he went over the top and fueled, or created a really toxic situation that has defined them."
Mr Palmer added: "Later when they announced their engagement, everyone in the press, everyone in the public, was delighted for them.
"But that reaction sowed the seeds for the problems we have seen later on."
He said: "In order for change to happen, a lot of pain has to happen and come to the surface.
"In order for us to move to the next chapter, you have to finish the first chapter."
Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugees envoy
The broadcaster, 49, has lung cancer which has spread to his brain
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death
She posed on the red carpet with a smile
Holly Willoughby will return to the series in the New Year
Prince William is expected to ‘ban’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from attending King Charles’ coronation