Nick Cannon talks 'biggest guilt' of having 'multiple kids'

Nick Cannon is pouring his heart out while speaking about his children.

The TV show host, who fathers 11 children with multiple women, says that he feels guilty about not having enough time to spend with his kids.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said on Paramount+

“One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin,” he continued.

This comes after Nick opened up about losing son Zen, with girlfriend Alyssa Scott at the hands of cancer.

“Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo,” Cannon recalled.