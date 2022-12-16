Daisy Edgar-Jones ready to play Carole King in a‘musical’ biopic

Daisy Edgar-Jones is all set to play Carole King in a forthcoming movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Beautiful from Sony.



According to Variety, the upcoming movie will be directed by Lisa Cholodenko while written by Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg and produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman of Playtone, and Paul Blake.

Carole expressed her elation over Daisy playing her in the movie.

Speaking to Variety, Carole stated, “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognised as myself when I was younger.”

“She's a tremendous talent and I know she's going to give a great performance,” remarked Carole.

The outlet reported that Daisy’s casting comes seven years after Sony got the rights to use Carole’s songs and other materials from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which ran on Broadway for five years.

It is also pertinent to mention that Daisy was selected after she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Under the Banner of Heaven.