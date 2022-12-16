'Kuttey': Naseeruddin Shah’s first look from upcoming film leaves fans awestruck 

Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial 'Kuttey' drops first look. The film featuring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj is coming to screens very soon.
Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor shared a poster featuring Tabu, Naseeruddin and others, with a caption, "1 Haddi aur 7 Kuttey (One bone and seven dogs)! (bone and dog emojis) Let the bhasad (chaos) begin. #Kuttey in cinemas 13th January."
The first look shows Naseer’s intense dialogue delivery, the wordplay in Hindi has got audience gushing over his comeback. Naseer has taken a hiatus from acting and with Kuttey, he will be returning to the screen very soon.
