Shaniera Akram slams Feroze Khan over driving with his toddler in the car’s front seat

Shaniera Akram, who always raises her voice against social issues on social media, recently expressed her dismay over Khaani actor Feroze Khan for child safety negligence while driving on road.



On Thursday, the wife of Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram took to Instagram stories and re-shared a clip posted by The Legend of Maula Jatt star Humaima Malick where Feroze could be seen driving his car with his small son.

Shaniera felt “sick to the stomach” while watching the “stupidity of some people”.

“Why don’t they get it through their thick heads! This is Dangerous and putting your own child’s life in jeopardy,” she wrote.

Sharing details, Shaniera said that if a child is on a lap in the front seat and another hit it “even only going 30km or less, the child will be flung from their arms, hit the dash, windscreen or worse”.

“If your child survives, chances are they will have hit their head so hard they will have a brain injury for life,” she asserted.

Shaniera remarked, “Why, WHY would anyone ever even risk that? Your child doesn’t know what’s right, but you do! Don’t be an idiot, children are not TOYS!”

She’s “sick” of people who don’t follow “common sense”.

Shaniera suggested to Feroze to at least “put his seatbelt on and his kid in the back”.

The social media activist explained that she has “nothing personally against any celebrity or influencer and they can post whatever is they like”.

“But if and when they blatantly do dangerous things that puts children’s lives at risk and post them doing it it’s not ok and I cannot ignore it,” mentioned Shaniera.

She commented, “If you are in the public eye, you have a responsibility to the public. Your actions influence fans to think what you are doing is ok. Putting your life and children’s lives at risk is not ok EVER!”

“The tiniest little bump to the car can set the airbags off so fast and without warning. If your child is in the front seat or on your lap, the air bags can be fatal to an unbuckled child,” she concluded.