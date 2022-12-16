Robert De Niro gearing up for new crime drama 'Mr. Natural'

Robert De Niro is preparing to executive produce and star in the new crime drama Mr. Natural.
Mr.Natural is a new crime drama in the works at Entertainment One for which Robert De Niro has assumed double duty.
According to Variety, De Niro will play a cunning criminal, Baron, known as Mr. Natural.
As per the logline, Baron is "fresh off a 30-year stint in federal prison, hits Palm Springs driven by a dream to reunite with his stolen family and a dangerous scheme to grab a taste of the Salton Sea’s lithium billions."
The drama's creator, Mitch Glazer is looking to develop the project into a multi-season series as he serves as the executive producer with De Niro, alongside Yellowstone’s Art and John Linson.
De Niro, who is known to win the Academy Awards for best actor and best supporting actor for Raging Bull and The Godfather Part II, is also set to star in Netflix's limited series Zero Day.
