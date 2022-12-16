Meghan Markle cries ‘are my Archie, Lilibet safe’? ‘Such sick death threats!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle sheds light on her fears in regards to the safety of Archie and Lilibet.



She recounted all of it in her chat with Netflix on the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

There, she started by tugging at heartstrings and claimed. “I’m a mum,” at the end of the day.

“It’s my real life you know. And that’s the piece where you see it and you go, you’re making people want to kill me.”

“Are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on? Are my babies safe?” she recalls wondering the moment she stumbled upon messages and online death threats akin to “Megan just needs to die, someone needs to kill her. Maybe it should be me.” (sic)

In the doc Meghan Markle turned visibly distraught at this point and even sought comfort in her husband, amid fears for her children’s safety.

This claim follows Meghan Markle’s own admissions about being seen as a “foreign organism” in the Royal Family.