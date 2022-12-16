Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘us vs the world’ whining ‘won’t make believers’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged whining about ‘us vs the world’ is slated to ‘attract not many minds’.



Crisis management expert and CEO of Go Up Edward Coram-James, made this admission.

He started by telling the Daily Star, “It sets up a clear 'us vs everyone else'. Either we’re right, or everyone else is right, but it can’t be a bit of both.”

“In terms of PR, this is one of the most basic no-go areas, and if the Sussexes are doing this as part of an image rehabilitation plan then I believe that they are being advised very poorly.”

“The documentary is not going to change many minds. Opinions on the Sussexes have been baked in for a long time now.”

“There are many that love them, and those viewers will walk away with those feelings reaffirmed, seeing them as victims of a carefully crafted smear campaign orchestrated by none other than Meghan and Harry’s own families.”

Before concluding he also said, “Those that dislike them will continue to question why a couple that insist their motive is to find a quiet life, keep on doing things that seem destined to achieve the exact opposite.”