King Charles extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William amid Harry accusations

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have seemingly stepped out in support of Kate Middleton and Prince William after Prince Harry accused his brother in final docuseries episodes on Thursday.



The monarch extended support to Prince William and Kate by joining the royals at the Princess of Wales Christmas Concert on Thursday.

Charles and Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, the second annual holiday concert organized by Kate Middleton.

They looked cheerful despite the event taking place on the same day as the premiere of new episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show.

Later, Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the king, shared adorable photos from the event with caption, “A joyous evening at Westminster Abbey for the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service!.”

He also retweeted, Kate Middleton’s tweet where she thanked everyone who has helped make Together At Christmas so special.

Prince Harry accused William of a furious response to his plans to quit royal life but insisted he had few regrets about leaving in final episodes of the Netflix docuseries.



