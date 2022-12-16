Sam Asghari doesn’t approve of Britney Spears’ racy snaps on social media

File Footage

Sam Asgahri admitted he does not like when his wife Britney Spears posts her racy images on social media.



The Hot Seat actor said he personally would not approve of the content that the pop star share on her Instagram but he cannot control the singer’s life.

Asghari’s comment came after the Hold Me Closer hitmaker shared new images of herself sans clothes on the photo sharing app.

“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” Asghari commented as per Daily Mail.

“I personally prefer she never posted these, but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled their whole life,” he added.

This is not the first time that Asghari shared his views on his wife’s social media content as he has previously defended Spears saying she has never shared a “nude selfie” online.

"To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt which is quite modest these days," Asghari wrote. "All other posts were implied nudity which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."