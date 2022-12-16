Rihanna 'challenging tradition' as she 'pushes boundaries' for Fenty

Rihanna wants to take her beauty label above and beyond.
The singer is adamant about making her Savage X Fenty lingerie line one of the very best in the world and is ready to 'challenge' the norms.
She tells OK! Magazine: "We are always challenging ourselves, challenging tradition and finding new ways of redefining sexy."
Speaking about her latest fashion show in California’s Simi Valley, Rihanna added: "I was very excited about the location and the scale of the show. It was huge and outside.
"We were able to push the boundaries in regards to what we have been able to do before in other shows. It was a very beautiful show, very dynamic," the mother-of-one added.
"I was back at work three days after I gave birth, getting back into making music, back into the studio again," Rihanna admitted.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gone bitter towards the royal family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are laughingstock over Netflix series
Prince William and Kate Middleton are not interested in Prince Harry series
Kim Kardashian celebrates nephew Mason Disick's birthday
Prince Harry is aware things will never be the same with friends and family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left Canada to live in US