Rihanna 'challenging tradition' as she 'pushes boundaries' for Fenty

Rihanna wants to take her beauty label above and beyond.

The singer is adamant about making her Savage X Fenty lingerie line one of the very best in the world and is ready to 'challenge' the norms.

She tells OK! Magazine: "We are always challenging ourselves, challenging tradition and finding new ways of redefining sexy."

Speaking about her latest fashion show in California’s Simi Valley, Rihanna added: "I was very excited about the location and the scale of the show. It was huge and outside.

"We were able to push the boundaries in regards to what we have been able to do before in other shows. It was a very beautiful show, very dynamic," the mother-of-one added.

"I was back at work three days after I gave birth, getting back into making music, back into the studio again," Rihanna admitted.